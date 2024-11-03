In a historic feat for New Zealand cricket, the team secured a 3-0 Test series victory over India, highlighted by the visitors' difficulties in chasing low targets. This marks the first time New Zealand has achieved such a series sweep, emphasizing their growth and consistency on the international stage.

The latest defeat for India came at Wankhede Stadium in 2024, where Ajaz Patel's remarkable spell of 6/57 ensured New Zealand defended a modest target of 147 runs. Despite a valiant half-century from Rishabh Pant, India was left reeling as they collapsed to 121 all out, echoing past failures against West Indies, Sri Lanka, and England.

Ajaz Patel's contributions have been pivotal not just in this series but also in previous memorable defenses, such as against Pakistan in his debut. For India, the loss serves as a somber reminder of their challenges and highlights the need for strategic improvements to successfully chase low-scoring targets in future matches.

