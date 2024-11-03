Left Menu

New Zealand's Historic Whitewash Against India Highlights Chasing Woes

New Zealand's first-ever 3-0 Test series victory, marked by India's faltering attempts to chase low scores, underscores both their rise in cricket and India's recurring struggles. Ajaz Patel's stellar bowling performance was pivotal in sealing their latest win at Wankhede Stadium, leaving India to reevaluate their strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:35 IST
Ajaz Patel (Photo: X/@BLACKCAPS). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic feat for New Zealand cricket, the team secured a 3-0 Test series victory over India, highlighted by the visitors' difficulties in chasing low targets. This marks the first time New Zealand has achieved such a series sweep, emphasizing their growth and consistency on the international stage.

The latest defeat for India came at Wankhede Stadium in 2024, where Ajaz Patel's remarkable spell of 6/57 ensured New Zealand defended a modest target of 147 runs. Despite a valiant half-century from Rishabh Pant, India was left reeling as they collapsed to 121 all out, echoing past failures against West Indies, Sri Lanka, and England.

Ajaz Patel's contributions have been pivotal not just in this series but also in previous memorable defenses, such as against Pakistan in his debut. For India, the loss serves as a somber reminder of their challenges and highlights the need for strategic improvements to successfully chase low-scoring targets in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

