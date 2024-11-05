India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Summer Olympics Gains Momentum

In a bold assertion of national aspiration, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha reaffirmed India's determination to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, despite ongoing internal conflicts within the organization.

The IOA, led by Usha, has taken a significant step by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee, ushering India's candidacy into the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase of the selection process.

While India faces competition from other countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, the proactive communication and strategic maneuverings of the IOA, backed by government ambition, indicate a serious bid for the global sporting event, with the ultimate decision pending post-IOC elections next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)