Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Summer Olympics Gains Momentum

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, confirmed India's strong intent to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, despite internal conflicts. A 'Letter of Intent' was submitted to the International Olympic Committee, marking progress in the country's bid that faces competition from other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:24 IST
India's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Summer Olympics Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion of national aspiration, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha reaffirmed India's determination to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, despite ongoing internal conflicts within the organization.

The IOA, led by Usha, has taken a significant step by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee, ushering India's candidacy into the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase of the selection process.

While India faces competition from other countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, the proactive communication and strategic maneuverings of the IOA, backed by government ambition, indicate a serious bid for the global sporting event, with the ultimate decision pending post-IOC elections next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024