Chelsea Faces Lineup Shuffle Ahead of Conference League Clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that midfielder Cole Palmer and forward Jadon Sancho will not participate in the upcoming Conference League game against Armenian club FC Noah due to injuries.

Palmer, Chelsea's leading scorer, is sidelined after a knock acquired in Sunday's draw against Manchester United, while Sancho is out with illness. Reece James, recently back from injury, may also be rested on Thursday.

Maresca emphasized player health, sharing plans to rotate his lineup. Chelsea, leading the group, faces Arsenal in the Premier League over the weekend, where he hopes to reintegrate Palmer and Sancho.

