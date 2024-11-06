Thrilling Draws and Decisive Wins Heat Up Chennai Grand Masters 2024

Chennai—Indian chess sensation Arjun Erigaisi exhibited remarkable resilience in the Chennai Grand Masters 2024 by drawing against the formidable American Grandmaster Levon Aronian, the tournament's second-highest-seeded player. This closely-contested battle highlights Arjun's skill as he opens with a Queen's Pawn, reciprocated by Aronian's Indian Game.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Challengers category saw impressive performances as Vaishali R, one of the few female participants, marked her debut with a draw against Raunak Sadhwani. This event provides Indian talent a world-class platform to showcase their potential, underscored by intense matchups and strategic gameplay.

Day two added to the excitement as Aravindh Chithambaram and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave ended their tense encounter in a draw, while Amin Tabatabaei and Parham Maghsoodloo secured wins against their respective opponents. Over in Challengers, Leon Mendonca stands out with a clean victory over Harika Dronavalli. The emerging leaderboard sees Arjun, Vachier-Lagrave, and Tabatabaei tied for the top spot in Masters, while Leon and Pranav head the Challengers with a flawless record.

