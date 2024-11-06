Left Menu

Thrilling Kabaddi Showdowns: U Mumba and Telugu Titans Emerge Victorious

Ajit Chavan led U Mumba to a 42-40 victory over the Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League match, scoring 19 points. U Mumba's strategic plays countered strong performances from Patna. In another match, Telugu Titans narrowly defeated Tamil Thalaivas 35-34, with Pawan Sehrawat scoring 12 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:35 IST
Thrilling Kabaddi Showdowns: U Mumba and Telugu Titans Emerge Victorious
Kabaddi
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping Pro Kabaddi League match, Ajit Chavan showcased immense skill, guiding U Mumba to a 42-40 triumph against the Patna Pirates. Chavan's remarkable 19 points in 18 raids proved crucial, overshadowing Devank Dalal's 15-point effort for Patna.

Despite early pressure from Patna's young stars Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab, U Mumba staged a comeback with pivotal Super Tackles, spearheaded by Sunil Kumar. Although Patna managed an initial ALL OUT, Chavan's Super Raid tilted the balance in U Mumba's favor, securing a narrow halftime lead.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans edged out the Tamil Thalaivas 35-34 in the day's second encounter. Brilliant performances by Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 12 points, and Ashish Narwal ensured the Titans' ascent in the standings, despite a stellar display from Tamil Thalaivas' Sachin Tanwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024