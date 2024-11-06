Thrilling Kabaddi Showdowns: U Mumba and Telugu Titans Emerge Victorious
Ajit Chavan led U Mumba to a 42-40 victory over the Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League match, scoring 19 points. U Mumba's strategic plays countered strong performances from Patna. In another match, Telugu Titans narrowly defeated Tamil Thalaivas 35-34, with Pawan Sehrawat scoring 12 points.
In a gripping Pro Kabaddi League match, Ajit Chavan showcased immense skill, guiding U Mumba to a 42-40 triumph against the Patna Pirates. Chavan's remarkable 19 points in 18 raids proved crucial, overshadowing Devank Dalal's 15-point effort for Patna.
Despite early pressure from Patna's young stars Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab, U Mumba staged a comeback with pivotal Super Tackles, spearheaded by Sunil Kumar. Although Patna managed an initial ALL OUT, Chavan's Super Raid tilted the balance in U Mumba's favor, securing a narrow halftime lead.
Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans edged out the Tamil Thalaivas 35-34 in the day's second encounter. Brilliant performances by Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 12 points, and Ashish Narwal ensured the Titans' ascent in the standings, despite a stellar display from Tamil Thalaivas' Sachin Tanwar.
