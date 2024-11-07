West Indies Clinch ODI Series Over England with Commanding Win

Skipper Liam Livingstone expressed disappointment over England's ODI series defeat against West Indies, acknowledging mixed moments for the team. The West Indies clinched victory with an eight-wicket win in the third ODI match at Bridgetown, thanks to standout performances by Brandon King and Keacy Carty.

This decisive win allowed the Caribbeans to seal a 2-1 series triumph over the Three Lions. Livingstone finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer, tallying 178 runs with an impressive strike rate of 120.27 across the matches.

In the post-match presentation, Livingstone reflected on the series, noting significant lessons and experiences for the England team. He mentioned the difficulties posed by key player injuries but praised the team's spirited fightback efforts. Despite the overall disappointment, Livingstone saw valuable learning opportunities for the new players involved.

The West Indies, opting to field first after winning the toss, faced a fierce start from England opener Phil Salt, who hit 74 runs. However, England's middle order struggled to build partnerships, concluding their first innings with 263/8, challenged by Matthew Forde's effective bowling for the West Indies.

In response, Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered the West Indies to an eight-wicket victory, undermining England's bowling efforts. Despite contributions from Reece Topley and Jamie Overton, England could not defend their total, ultimately conceding defeat in the decisive match of the series.

