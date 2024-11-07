Bayern Munich Fan's Tragic Passing Casts Somber Shadow Over Victory

Bayern Munich triumphed over Benfica with a 1-0 victory, but the win was overshadowed by the tragic passing of a fan. The club announced early Thursday that the supporter died while being transported to the hospital, casting a somber mood over the Champions League match.

In a poignant display of solidarity, Bayern fans remained silent throughout the game in a gesture of respect. The usually vibrant atmosphere at the stadium was subdued as emergency services attended to the situation, and the supporters' group, Club Nr 12, emphasized that 'life comes before sport.' Their chants did not resume after the incident occurred.

Jamal Musiala's 67th-minute header, set up by Harry Kane, secured Bayern's victory, ending a two-game losing streak. However, despite the goal and celebration, the somber news left a lasting impact on both players and fans alike. "We wish the family strength and best wishes," stated Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer.

