Argentina's Rugby Team Undergoes Backline Overhaul Ahead of Italy Test

Argentina's rugby team has made significant changes to its backline for the upcoming test against Italy in Udine due to multiple injuries. Key changes include new fullback and center positions, while the forward line remains largely unchanged despite some suspensions and injuries in the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udine | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:13 IST
Argentina's rugby team is set for a crucial test against Italy, making extensive alterations in their backline due to a spate of injuries.

Coach Felipe Contepomi announced changes on Thursday, with only flyhalf Tomas Albornoz and wing Rodrigo Isgro retaining their spots after their 48-7 defeat by South Africa.

Notable changes include fullback Juan Cruz Mallia replacing Santiago Carreras and Matias Orlando stepping in for the injured Santiago Chocobares. Despite these changes, the forward line remains largely intact, navigating suspensions and injuries wisely.

