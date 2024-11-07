Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match Sparks Debate

A 'Free Palestine' banner at PSG's match against Atletico Madrid was criticized by French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. The display included a politically charged map and other symbols, prompting discussions about political messages at sports events. Fines and further action against PSG were suggested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:45 IST
The unveiling of a 'Free Palestine' banner by Paris Saint-Germain fans during their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid has drawn severe criticism from French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. On Thursday, he described the banner as 'unacceptable.'

The banner, unfurled on Wednesday, depicted a map that included Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza in Palestinian colors, accompanied by a masked fighter, a tank, and the Lebanon flag. Below, the words 'War on the pitch, but peace in the world' were displayed, raising questions about potential repercussions for PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011.

Emphasizing UEFA's ban on political messages at sports events, Retailleau demanded explanations from PSG while Yonathan Arfi, a leader in the French Jewish community, condemned the banner as 'scandalous' and called for penalties. The incident looms over an upcoming Nations League match between France and Israel amidst broader Middle East conflicts.

