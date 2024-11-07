Controversy Over 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match Sparks Debate

The unveiling of a 'Free Palestine' banner by Paris Saint-Germain fans during their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid has drawn severe criticism from French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. On Thursday, he described the banner as 'unacceptable.'

The banner, unfurled on Wednesday, depicted a map that included Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza in Palestinian colors, accompanied by a masked fighter, a tank, and the Lebanon flag. Below, the words 'War on the pitch, but peace in the world' were displayed, raising questions about potential repercussions for PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011.

Emphasizing UEFA's ban on political messages at sports events, Retailleau demanded explanations from PSG while Yonathan Arfi, a leader in the French Jewish community, condemned the banner as 'scandalous' and called for penalties. The incident looms over an upcoming Nations League match between France and Israel amidst broader Middle East conflicts.

