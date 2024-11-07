Left Menu

Database Error Leads to Latvian Player's Accidental Inclusion in Germany's Nations League Squad

A technical glitch led to the accidental inclusion of Latvian player Dario Sits in Germany's Nations League squad. The error, swiftly corrected by the German federation, revealed the squad list for upcoming matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary. Key returns include Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany found itself in an embarrassing situation when a Latvian player was mistakenly listed on its Nations League squad. The error emerged on Thursday when the name Dario Sits was included alongside stars like Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz on the German soccer federation's official website.

Dario Sits, a 20-year-old forward currently playing for Dutch second-division side Helmond Sport on loan from Parma, was surprised by the inclusion. Sits made his debut for the Latvian national team last month and had previously faced Germany's Under-21 team.

The Federation quickly rectified the situation, citing a "technical error in the database." Despite this oversight, the main focus remains on Germany's upcoming games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary. The squad sees significant returns, including Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala, as Germany competes for a top group spot in the Nations League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

