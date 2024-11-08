Left Menu

Action-Packed Sports Updates: From NFL Activations to Formula One Debates

In the latest sports news, Philadelphia Flyers' Matvei Michkov is benched against the Lightning. The Ravens activate Keaton Mitchell, and Yuri Yoshida ties for the Lotte Championship lead. Meanwhile, Laslo Djere and Hamad Medjedovic prepare for an all-Serbian faceoff at the Belgrade Open, highlighting a dynamic week across various sports.

Updated: 08-11-2024 10:28 IST
Action-Packed Sports Updates: From NFL Activations to Formula One Debates
In an unexpected move, Philadelphia Flyers' rookie Matvei Michkov will sit out the upcoming game against Tampa Bay Lightning, after leading NHL rookies with 10 points in 13 games. Coach John Tortorella confirmed the decision, highlighting Michkov's evolving journey in the league.

The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back Keaton Mitchell off the injured list ahead of their Thursday night game against Cincinnati Bengals. This roster change involved waiving veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, signaling a strategic shift as the team battles a competitive season.

Japan's Yuri Yoshida has taken the spotlight at the Lotte Championship, ending Thursday in a first-place tie with an impressive 5-under-par 67. This performance brings her tournament score to 9-under 135 through two rounds, positioning herself as a formidable contender.

In tennis action, Serbia's Laslo Djere and Hamad Medjedovic are set for a semifinal faceoff at the Belgrade Open. Djere defeated Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, while Medjedovic ousted Francisco Cerundolo, ensuring a Serbian presence in the tournament's final stages.

Amidst a linguistic debate, Formula One drivers are urging FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to reconsider the ban on driver swearing. The Grand Prix Drivers' Association has made a public appeal for fair treatment, advocating mature conduct from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

