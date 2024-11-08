Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub Lead Pakistan to Victory Over Australia

Pakistan's cricket team leveled the three-match one-day international series against Australia, thanks to stellar performances by fast bowler Haris Rauf and left-hander Saim Ayub. Rauf's lethal pace, taking 5-29, dismantled the Australian batting lineup, restricting them to just 163 runs.

Saim Ayub, with his brilliant 82 runs, anchored Pakistan's chase to a comfortable nine-wicket victory. Despite early criticism, Ayub, along with Abdullah Shafique, formed a resilient opening partnership, collectively amassing 137 runs, making light work of the Australian attack.

The victory sets up a thrilling series decider set to be played in Perth, where Australia plans to rest key players ahead of their home test series against India. The significant contributions of Rauf and Ayub have revived Pakistan's hopes in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)