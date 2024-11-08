Left Menu

Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub Lead Pakistan to Victory Over Australia

Fast bowler Haris Rauf's impressive 5-29 and Saim Ayub's 82 runs helped Pakistan defeat Australia by nine wickets in the second ODI. The match saw Australia getting all out for 163 in 35 overs. Pakistan leveled the three-match series with a formidable chase, setting the stage for the decider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:09 IST
Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub Lead Pakistan to Victory Over Australia
Haris Rauf. (Photo- PCB Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pakistan's cricket team leveled the three-match one-day international series against Australia, thanks to stellar performances by fast bowler Haris Rauf and left-hander Saim Ayub. Rauf's lethal pace, taking 5-29, dismantled the Australian batting lineup, restricting them to just 163 runs.

Saim Ayub, with his brilliant 82 runs, anchored Pakistan's chase to a comfortable nine-wicket victory. Despite early criticism, Ayub, along with Abdullah Shafique, formed a resilient opening partnership, collectively amassing 137 runs, making light work of the Australian attack.

The victory sets up a thrilling series decider set to be played in Perth, where Australia plans to rest key players ahead of their home test series against India. The significant contributions of Rauf and Ayub have revived Pakistan's hopes in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024