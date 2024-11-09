Sanju Samson Shines with Stunning Century in India's T20 Victory

Sanju Samson delivered a remarkable performance, scoring a century that played a pivotal role in India's 61-run victory over South Africa in the opening T20 match in Durban.

Samson batted dynamically, blasting 107 runs from just 50 balls which propelled India to a formidable total of 202 for eight in 20 overs. The visitors then expertly curtailed the South African response, restricting them to 141 all out in 17.5 overs.

India's legbreak bowlers, led by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, took crucial wickets to impede any South African recovery. South Africa captain Aiden Markram acknowledged Samson's exceptional play, praising his ability to dominate their bowling attack.

