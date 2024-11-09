Left Menu

Sanju Samson Shines with Stunning Century in India's T20 Victory

Sanju Samson excelled with a stunning century as India defeated South Africa by 61 runs in the first T20 match in Durban. Samson powered the innings with 107 runs off 50 balls. Despite a mid-innings hiccup, India's legbreak bowlers curtailed South Africa's chase, securing a convincing win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:50 IST
Sanju Samson Shines with Stunning Century in India's T20 Victory
Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson delivered a remarkable performance, scoring a century that played a pivotal role in India's 61-run victory over South Africa in the opening T20 match in Durban.

Samson batted dynamically, blasting 107 runs from just 50 balls which propelled India to a formidable total of 202 for eight in 20 overs. The visitors then expertly curtailed the South African response, restricting them to 141 all out in 17.5 overs.

India's legbreak bowlers, led by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, took crucial wickets to impede any South African recovery. South Africa captain Aiden Markram acknowledged Samson's exceptional play, praising his ability to dominate their bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024