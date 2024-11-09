New Zealand's Statement Win: All Blacks Defeat Ireland

New Zealand's rugby team celebrated a landmark victory as they defeated the world's top-ranked side, Ireland, at the Aviva Stadium. Under the new management of coach Scott Robertson, the All Blacks won decisively with a 23-13 scoreline, ending Ireland's impressive 20-game home winning streak.

The game witnessed a crucial momentum shift when New Zealand's Jordie Barrett received a yellow card just before halftime, giving Ireland an edge. However, the experienced All Blacks regained control in the second half, with three decisive penalties by Damian McKenzie swinging the game in their favor.

Will Jordan cemented the victory by maintaining his exceptional streak of scoring in all five of his tests against Ireland, thereby sealing the outcome and reinforcing New Zealand's dominance in international rugby under Robertson's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)