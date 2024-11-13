Alzarri Joseph Returns to Boost West Indies in Final T20 Showdown

Alzarri Joseph, the renowned fast bowler, has made a swift return to the West Indies team for the third Twenty20 International against England. Joseph was previously serving a suspension for an on-field incident involving captain Shai Hope during an ODI match.

His return is timely for the last leg of the series, which will be crucial given that West Indies lost the initial two matches of the five-match series. Cricket West Indies announced Joseph's comeback, substituting for Shamar Joseph.

In contrast, the West Indies side faces a setback with the absence of Andre Russell, who continues to recover from a left ankle sprain incurred in Barbados. Russell's place has been filled by all-rounder Shamar Springer as the team takes on the remainder of the series in Saint Lucia.

(With inputs from agencies.)