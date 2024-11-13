Bruno Fernandes: Footballer to the Rescue at 30,000 Feet

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes received praise after aiding a passenger who collapsed mid-flight to Lisbon on Monday. Fresh from a recent win against Leicester City, Fernandes demonstrated his heroism off the pitch as he responded to calls for help.

Eyewitness Susanna Lawson recounted the incident to Business Cloud, explaining that Fernandes had gone to the restroom when he noticed the passenger in distress. He supported the man, ensuring his well-being, until the situation stabilized.

Fernandes was en route to join Portugal's national team for their Nations League fixtures against Poland and Croatia, exemplifying sportsmanship both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)