Left Menu

Bruno Fernandes: Footballer to the Rescue at 30,000 Feet

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes assisted a passenger who collapsed during a flight to Lisbon. Fernandes, after playing in a recent victory against Leicester City, was traveling to join the Portugal squad for Nations League matches. His quick action earned praise from fellow travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:19 IST
Bruno Fernandes: Footballer to the Rescue at 30,000 Feet
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes received praise after aiding a passenger who collapsed mid-flight to Lisbon on Monday. Fresh from a recent win against Leicester City, Fernandes demonstrated his heroism off the pitch as he responded to calls for help.

Eyewitness Susanna Lawson recounted the incident to Business Cloud, explaining that Fernandes had gone to the restroom when he noticed the passenger in distress. He supported the man, ensuring his well-being, until the situation stabilized.

Fernandes was en route to join Portugal's national team for their Nations League fixtures against Poland and Croatia, exemplifying sportsmanship both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024