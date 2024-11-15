Vysakh Vijaykumar Joins Karnataka Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India pacer Vysakh Vijaykumar has been named in Karnataka's 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be held in Indore, scheduled from November 23 to December 5. After missing the last two rounds of Ranji Trophy due to national commitments in South Africa, Vysakh returns to bolster the state side.

Karnataka's squad, led by Mayank Agarwal, includes veteran batter Manish Pandey and India middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal. Positioned in Group B, Karnataka is set to face Uttarakhand in the opening match, along with matches against Tripura, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Baroda, and Gujarat.

Under the guidance of head coach Yere Goud and bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan, the team aims for a stellar performance in the tournament. The complete squad list for Karnataka includes names like Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, and young prospects like Vysakh Vijaykumar himself.

