Left Menu

Vysakh Vijaykumar Joins Karnataka Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India pacer Vysakh Vijaykumar has been selected for Karnataka's squad in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament will take place in Indore from November 23 to December 5. Led by Mayank Agarwal, the team also features Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:53 IST
Vysakh Vijaykumar Joins Karnataka Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India pacer Vysakh Vijaykumar has been named in Karnataka's 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be held in Indore, scheduled from November 23 to December 5. After missing the last two rounds of Ranji Trophy due to national commitments in South Africa, Vysakh returns to bolster the state side.

Karnataka's squad, led by Mayank Agarwal, includes veteran batter Manish Pandey and India middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal. Positioned in Group B, Karnataka is set to face Uttarakhand in the opening match, along with matches against Tripura, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Baroda, and Gujarat.

Under the guidance of head coach Yere Goud and bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan, the team aims for a stellar performance in the tournament. The complete squad list for Karnataka includes names like Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, and young prospects like Vysakh Vijaykumar himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024