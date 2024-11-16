Ayush Badoni's Historic Knock Keeps Delhi's Quarter-Final Dream Alive

In a remarkable display of talent, Ayush Badoni played a defining innings in his first-class career, scoring his maiden double century to help Delhi gain crucial points against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi, currently third in their group, maintained their quarter-final prospects thanks to Badoni's unbeaten 205-run knock. His innings, featuring 16 fours and 10 sixes, pushed Delhi past Jharkhand's first innings total.

Badoni credited his IPL experiences and coaching sessions with Justin Langer at WACA for refining his skills. His all-round contributions, with both bat and ball, underscore his growth, keeping Delhi hopeful for further successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)