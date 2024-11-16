Left Menu

Thrilling Races Define Action-Packed Day at JK Tyre National Championship

Tijil Rao nears the Formula LGB4 championship win with a stunning performance at JK Tyre National Racing Championship. Despite challenging conditions, the competition was fierce, especially among the top three drivers. In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Navaneeth Kumar claimed victory amid a race shortened by an incident.

16-11-2024
27th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (Photo:27th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tijil Rao made significant strides in his quest for the Formula LGB4 championship at the 27th JK Tyre National Racing Championship. The event at Kari Motor Speedway was a display of his skill, as he secured victory in Saturday's sole race, clocking 23:02.750 minutes over 15 laps. Last year's runner-up, Rao has shown marked improvement this season.

In adverse weather conditions of rain and dim light, Rao, who started second, showcased his exceptional talent, leading the race and overshadowing his 2023 performance. With two races left on Sunday, his consistent performance positions him well to clinch the championship title, with a closely fought contest among the top three adding to the excitement.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry emerged victorious in a race reduced to six laps due to an accident, finishing with a time of 7:48.397. Anish Shetty secured second while Rohan R., initially third, was disqualified due to an incident. Earlier, Rohan claimed an early comfortable victory despite the rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

