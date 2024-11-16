Thrilling Races Define Action-Packed Day at JK Tyre National Championship

Tijil Rao made significant strides in his quest for the Formula LGB4 championship at the 27th JK Tyre National Racing Championship. The event at Kari Motor Speedway was a display of his skill, as he secured victory in Saturday's sole race, clocking 23:02.750 minutes over 15 laps. Last year's runner-up, Rao has shown marked improvement this season.

In adverse weather conditions of rain and dim light, Rao, who started second, showcased his exceptional talent, leading the race and overshadowing his 2023 performance. With two races left on Sunday, his consistent performance positions him well to clinch the championship title, with a closely fought contest among the top three adding to the excitement.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry emerged victorious in a race reduced to six laps due to an accident, finishing with a time of 7:48.397. Anish Shetty secured second while Rohan R., initially third, was disqualified due to an incident. Earlier, Rohan claimed an early comfortable victory despite the rain.

