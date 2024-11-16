Left Menu

Bagnaia Clinches Final Pole of 2024 in Thrilling Barcelona Q2

Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team captured the last pole position of the year with a stunning 1:38.641 lap during an intense Q2 at the Grand Prix of Barcelona. Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez secured second and third spots. The upcoming race will be live on Eurosport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:51 IST
Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia (In centre) at Grand Prix of Barcelona (Image: FIM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo Team has emerged as the standout performer, securing the final pole position of the MotoGP season in an exhilarating qualifying session at the Grand Prix of Barcelona. Bagnaia's impressive 1:38.641 lap during Q2 underscored his talent, as he prepares to lead Saturday's charge.

Joining the Italian on the front row is Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing, who delivered a consistent performance alongside teammate Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP clinched third place with a remarkable showing in Q2, further intensifying the competitive atmosphere.

The 2024 MotoGP Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona's main race promises high-octane action, scheduled for broadcast on Eurosport at 15:15 Hrs on Sunday. Alongside the suspense of FP2 and Q1, the final qualifying rounds saw Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli shine, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

