Bagnaia Clinches Final Pole of 2024 in Thrilling Barcelona Q2

Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo Team has emerged as the standout performer, securing the final pole position of the MotoGP season in an exhilarating qualifying session at the Grand Prix of Barcelona. Bagnaia's impressive 1:38.641 lap during Q2 underscored his talent, as he prepares to lead Saturday's charge.

Joining the Italian on the front row is Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing, who delivered a consistent performance alongside teammate Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP clinched third place with a remarkable showing in Q2, further intensifying the competitive atmosphere.

The 2024 MotoGP Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona's main race promises high-octane action, scheduled for broadcast on Eurosport at 15:15 Hrs on Sunday. Alongside the suspense of FP2 and Q1, the final qualifying rounds saw Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli shine, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling race weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)