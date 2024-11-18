Bracewell's Bounce Back: A Story of Redemption in New Zealand Cricket

Doug Bracewell, former fast bowler for New Zealand, recently completed a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine, according to the New Zealand Sport Integrity Commission.

The 34-year-old was found positive following a domestic Twenty20 match in January, but managed to reduce his initial three-month suspension through a treatment program.

New Zealand Cricket has reiterated the importance of athletes serving as positive role models. While expressing frustration, they continue to support Bracewell as he resumes his cricketing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)