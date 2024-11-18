Left Menu

Bracewell's Bounce Back: A Story of Redemption in New Zealand Cricket

Doug Bracewell, a former New Zealand bowler, was banned for one month after testing positive for cocaine. The ban was reduced from three months after completing a treatment program. New Zealand Cricket emphasizes the need for athletes to set positive examples for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:11 IST
Doug Bracewell, former fast bowler for New Zealand, recently completed a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine, according to the New Zealand Sport Integrity Commission.

The 34-year-old was found positive following a domestic Twenty20 match in January, but managed to reduce his initial three-month suspension through a treatment program.

New Zealand Cricket has reiterated the importance of athletes serving as positive role models. While expressing frustration, they continue to support Bracewell as he resumes his cricketing career.

