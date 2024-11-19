Left Menu

Dream11 Unveils 'Guru Home': Revolutionizing Fantasy Sports with Expert Insights

Dream11 launches 'Guru Home', a feature offering team formulation insights by experts. It aims to enhance fan engagement and support India's creator economy. With a goal to onboard 50,000 creators by 2028, Dream11 focuses on building a community with deep sports expertise and providing economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:00 IST
Dream11 Unveils 'Guru Home': Revolutionizing Fantasy Sports with Expert Insights
  • Country:
  • India

Dream11, the premier fantasy sports platform with a user base of over 220 million, has introduced a groundbreaking feature named 'Guru Home'. This innovation is tailored to offer users strategic insights on team formulation provided by experienced 'Gurus' across multiple sports.

As part of its commitment to bolstering India's creator economy, particularly in Tier III and IV cities, Dream11 targets onboarding more than 50,000 creators by 2028. The platform is dedicated to forming communities rich in sports expertise while enhancing fan engagement.

Rahul Mirchandani, Chief Product Officer at Dream Sports, emphasized that 'Guru Home' is a testament to Dream11's user-centric approach and a step towards formalizing the creator economy in sports. This initiative aims to enrich the fantasy sports landscape, empower creators economically, and fuel a culture of passion and learning in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024