Dream11 Unveils 'Guru Home': Revolutionizing Fantasy Sports with Expert Insights

Dream11, the premier fantasy sports platform with a user base of over 220 million, has introduced a groundbreaking feature named 'Guru Home'. This innovation is tailored to offer users strategic insights on team formulation provided by experienced 'Gurus' across multiple sports.

As part of its commitment to bolstering India's creator economy, particularly in Tier III and IV cities, Dream11 targets onboarding more than 50,000 creators by 2028. The platform is dedicated to forming communities rich in sports expertise while enhancing fan engagement.

Rahul Mirchandani, Chief Product Officer at Dream Sports, emphasized that 'Guru Home' is a testament to Dream11's user-centric approach and a step towards formalizing the creator economy in sports. This initiative aims to enrich the fantasy sports landscape, empower creators economically, and fuel a culture of passion and learning in sports.

