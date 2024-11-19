Australia Braces for Battle Against Wounded Indian Cricket Team

Australia is gearing up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, undeterred by India's recent loss to New Zealand. Despite this setback, star batsman Marnus Labuschagne warned against underestimating India, emphasizing the depth of talent within their cricket ranks.

India, ranked world No. 2, are fresh off a rare defeat on home soil, ending a 12-year unbeaten streak. Labuschagne remarked on the potential dent to their confidence but highlighted India's remarkable comeback in 2020-21 as evidence of their ability to bounce back against the odds.

As India takes the field without key players in the first Test at Optus Stadium, Labuschagne acknowledges the challenge ahead. He insists that Australia's recent struggles against India serve as a reminder of their opponents' enduring quality and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)