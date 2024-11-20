Thrilling Draw: Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC End in 39-39 Stalemate

The Pro Kabaddi League witnessed a thrilling encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, as the Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC battled to a gripping 39-39 draw. Both sides delivered a nail-biting performance, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last minute.

Dabang Delhi KC initially took the lead, with Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik in top raiding form, surging to a nine-point advantage. The tide started to turn when Gujarat Giants introduced Parteek Dahiya, whose entry marked a decisive change. Despite suffering the first All Out, his subsequent Super Raid countered Delhi's early dominance.

The match oscillated with Gujarat Giants overcoming deficits through strategic plays, including multiple All Outs, while Dabang Delhi KC countered fiercely. The high-octane encounter concluded as both teams matched each other point-for-point, culminating in a rollercoaster finish and a well-earned 39-39 tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)