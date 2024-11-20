Left Menu

Thrilling Draw: Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC End in 39-39 Stalemate

A neck-and-neck battle ended in a dramatic 39-39 draw between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League at Noida Indoor Stadium. Parteek Dahiya's standout performance and Ashu Malik's Super 10 highlighted a match full of intensity, strategic turns, and last-minute surprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:12 IST
Thrilling Draw: Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC End in 39-39 Stalemate
Players in action during match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Kabaddi League witnessed a thrilling encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, as the Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC battled to a gripping 39-39 draw. Both sides delivered a nail-biting performance, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last minute.

Dabang Delhi KC initially took the lead, with Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik in top raiding form, surging to a nine-point advantage. The tide started to turn when Gujarat Giants introduced Parteek Dahiya, whose entry marked a decisive change. Despite suffering the first All Out, his subsequent Super Raid countered Delhi's early dominance.

The match oscillated with Gujarat Giants overcoming deficits through strategic plays, including multiple All Outs, while Dabang Delhi KC countered fiercely. The high-octane encounter concluded as both teams matched each other point-for-point, culminating in a rollercoaster finish and a well-earned 39-39 tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024