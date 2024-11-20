Springboks Poised to Counter Wales' Desperation in Crucial Cardiff Clash

South African rugby is gearing up to face a challenging match against Wales this Saturday in Cardiff, according to Springbok lock Jean Kleyn. Kleyn anticipates a highly aggressive start from the Welsh team, who are desperate to break their 11-game losing streak.

In contrast to Wales' struggles, South Africa have celebrated victories over Scotland and England, solidifying their status as reigning world champions. Jean Kleyn highlighted the importance of being prepared for the emotional charge from Wales, especially during the first 20 minutes of the game.

Coach Rassie Erasmus is making confident strides to deepen the Springboks' talent pool. Meanwhile, three South African players are in contention for the prestigious World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award, showcasing their outstanding contribution to the sport.

