Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini Propels Italy to Billie Jean King Cup Glory

Jasmine Paolini led Italy to their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title by defeating Rebecca Sramkova in singles. Italy triumphed over Slovakia 2-0, marking a celebratory return to success after their 2013 victory. Paolini's emotional win came a year after a final defeat to Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:12 IST
Jasmine Paolini Propels Italy to Billie Jean King Cup Glory
Jasmine Paolini

Italy claimed their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title thanks to a commanding performance by world number four, Jasmine Paolini. She sealed Italy's triumph by defeating Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-1 in the second singles match, securing a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Last year, Italy experienced a heart-wrenching loss to Canada in the final. Now, over a decade since 2013, Paolini's triumphant display in a packed arena against Slovakia sparked celebrations among Italian fans and teammates, underscoring Italy's solid comeback to international tennis acclaim.

Slovakia, surprising finalists after their previous victory over Britain, found themselves overwhelmed as Italy, featuring Lucia Bronzetti's earlier win over Viktoria Hruncakova, demonstrated dominance on the court. Paolini, addressing excited spectators, expressed immense pride in the team's journey and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024