Jasmine Paolini Propels Italy to Billie Jean King Cup Glory

Italy claimed their fifth Billie Jean King Cup title thanks to a commanding performance by world number four, Jasmine Paolini. She sealed Italy's triumph by defeating Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-1 in the second singles match, securing a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Last year, Italy experienced a heart-wrenching loss to Canada in the final. Now, over a decade since 2013, Paolini's triumphant display in a packed arena against Slovakia sparked celebrations among Italian fans and teammates, underscoring Italy's solid comeback to international tennis acclaim.

Slovakia, surprising finalists after their previous victory over Britain, found themselves overwhelmed as Italy, featuring Lucia Bronzetti's earlier win over Viktoria Hruncakova, demonstrated dominance on the court. Paolini, addressing excited spectators, expressed immense pride in the team's journey and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)