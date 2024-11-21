Left Menu

Australia Advances to Davis Cup Semi-Finals

Australia secured a spot in the Davis Cup semi-finals as doubles specialists Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson triumphed over the U.S. The team's rich legacy continues under Lleyton Hewitt's leadership, with Thanasi Kokkinakis delivering a thrilling singles victory over Ben Shelton after saving match points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:44 IST
Australia has progressed to the Davis Cup semi-finals, with the doubles duo of Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson sealing the deal against the United States. The victory marks Australia's third consecutive entry into the semi-finals of this prestigious men's tennis tournament.

The match was anticipated to be fiercely contested, with the U.S. narrowly favored, particularly following a stellar performance by Thanasi Kokkinakis, who defeated Ben Shelton in a breathtaking singles match. Despite saving multiple match points, Kokkinakis clinched the win, showcasing his skill and resilience.

With tensions high and Taylor Fritz leveling the U.S. side by defeating Alex de Minaur, the doubles match proved decisive. The Americans, surprisingly, did not field their doubles specialists, a decision that played to Australia's advantage. Australia now awaits their semi-final opponents, either Italy or Argentina.

