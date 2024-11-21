Australia Advances to Davis Cup Semi-Finals

Australia has progressed to the Davis Cup semi-finals, with the doubles duo of Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson sealing the deal against the United States. The victory marks Australia's third consecutive entry into the semi-finals of this prestigious men's tennis tournament.

The match was anticipated to be fiercely contested, with the U.S. narrowly favored, particularly following a stellar performance by Thanasi Kokkinakis, who defeated Ben Shelton in a breathtaking singles match. Despite saving multiple match points, Kokkinakis clinched the win, showcasing his skill and resilience.

With tensions high and Taylor Fritz leveling the U.S. side by defeating Alex de Minaur, the doubles match proved decisive. The Americans, surprisingly, did not field their doubles specialists, a decision that played to Australia's advantage. Australia now awaits their semi-final opponents, either Italy or Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)