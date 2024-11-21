Phil Salt Ignites Season 8 of Abu Dhabi T10 with Explosive Performance

Phil Salt's dazzling form set the stage for an electrifying start to Season 8 of the Abu Dhabi T10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Team Abu Dhabi skipper hammered 52 runs off a mere 18 deliveries, leading his team to a commanding 9-wicket victory against newcomers Ajman Bolts.

The season opener commenced with a unifying rendition of the National Anthem, followed by an inspiring speech from Shaji Ul Mulk, the T Ten Global Sports Founder, emphasizing the format's global impact. As play ensued, Sri Lanka's Shevon Daniel threatened early on, but the hosts countered with strategic short bowling from Mark Adair and Zeeshan Naseer, swiftly toppling Ajman's frontline.

Despite brief resistance from Bopara, Kadeem Alleyne's impressive spell diminished Bolts' hopes, confining them to 79/8. Team Abu Dhabi's chase hit a minor snag with Paul Stirling's early dismissal, but Salt, alongside Jonny Bairstow, made light work of the target. Salt's explosive 52, featuring six sixes, paired with Bairstow's 22 off 14, secured a resounding triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)