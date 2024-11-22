Left Menu

Dabang Delhi K.C. Crushes Jaipur Pink Panthers to Extend Unbeaten Streak

Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their unbeaten streak by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-21 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Ashu Malik led with 9 points, supported by Naveen Kumar and Yogesh. Despite efforts from Arjun Deshwal, Jaipur couldn't close the gap, securing a resounding victory for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:52 IST
PKL action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
Dabang Delhi K.C. stretched their unbeaten run to six games after securing a decisive victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Winning with a scoreline of 35-21, Delhi's Ashu Malik shone brightly with 9 points, bolstered by Naveen Kumar and a Hi-5 from Yogesh.

Initially, the teams played cautiously, with Jaipur taking a slight lead through a strategic tackle on Malik during his Do-or-Die Raid, but he soon found his footing. The match saw momentum swings as Naveen Kumar kept the score alive, and Yogesh leveled the game with a super tackle on Neeraj Narwal, eventually leading Delhi into a halftime advantage.

As the second half unfolded, Dabang Delhi maintained their dominance, extending the lead impressively. Ashu Malik and Ashish Malik's efforts widened the gap to an insurmountable fourteen-point advantage. Though Arjun Deshwal briefly returned to form, tightening the game somewhat, Dabang Delhi's defense held firm, ensuring a comprehensive 14-point triumph to sustain their formidable form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

