Mikyle Louis Confident of West Indies' Innings After Strong Start Against Bangladesh

West Indies opening batter Mikyle Louis demonstrated confidence in his team's prospects in their first innings against Bangladesh after producing a solid start in Antigua. Despite an initial setback at 84/3, Louis (97) and Alick Athanaze (90) forged a crucial 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket, stabilizing the innings effectively. Bangladesh had opted for bowling first.

Reflecting on the team's current position, Louis, narrowly missing out on his maiden Test century, expressed optimism for surpassing the 400-run mark. "I believe we are well-placed with Justin and Joshua De Silva currently at the crease. I hope they will build a strong partnership to progress towards a 400-plus score on this track," he mentioned, as reported by ICC. Bangladesh pursued an early advantage by bowling first, aiming to exploit initial pitch moisture. While West Indies' openers managed the seam movement initially, two quick wickets fell early in the innings.

The young cricketer, aged 24, acknowledged the challenging early conditions and attributed his partnership with Athanaze as key to achieving a competitive total in the first innings. "The innings went through phases; there was some moisture early on, making it slightly slow and moving. My partnership with Alick was substantial - his experience and guidance were invaluable," he explained.

Although Louis and Athanaze fell shy of centuries, their contributions were pivotal to the recovery. Louis remains focused on his approach for the second innings, particularly against short-pitched deliveries, aiming for a hundred. "There's another innings in the game for me to achieve three figures," he shared optimistically. "I was anticipating the short balls, feeling confident to execute the pull shot when they came my way," he concluded.

The hosts concluded the first day of the series opener at 250/5, with Justin Greaves and Joshua Da Silva remaining unbeaten at 11 and 14, respectively. With a solid foundation laid, West Indies will seek to capitalize on Day 2 and continue striving towards the 400-run milestone. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)