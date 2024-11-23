Shakib Al Hasan Highlights Growing Prestige of Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers' captain, Shakib Al Hasan, expressed his admiration for the evolving stature of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, emphasizing its success in drawing the world's elite cricketers. This year's league, which marks its eighth edition, showcases international stars like Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan.

Following a loss to the New York Strikers by seven wickets at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, Shakib praised the proficiency of his bowlers, particularly highlighting Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan's performance. Shakib noted that the challenging nature of the T10 format demands agility and focus from players, especially spinners on a favorable pitch.

The former Bangladesh captain, who has been competing in the T10 since 2022, highlighted the unique demands of the tournament. Shakib praised the skill and quick adaptability of players, indicating the unpredictability of outcomes in the fast-paced environment of T10 cricket.

