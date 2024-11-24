Left Menu

Western Sydney Showdown: Stajcic Fires Back at Agent Over Mata's Playing Time

Western Sydney Wanderers coach, Alen Stajcic, criticized Juan Mata's agent for calling the club's treatment of Mata 'disrespectful' after Mata's limited playtime. Stajcic labeled the agent's actions as 'cowardly' and defended his decision to manage team selection without interference from agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:47 IST
In a heated exchange, Western Sydney Wanderers coach Alen Stajcic has criticized the conduct of Juan Mata's agent, Fahid Ben Khalfallah, describing his comments as 'cowardly'. This comes after Khalfallah publicly condemned the club for Mata's scant playing time since joining the A-League.

Mata, a seasoned Spanish World Cup winner, has made only two starts in five games. His representation claimed Wanderers' treatment was 'disrespectful', escalating tensions post Wanderers' 4-2 defeat to Sydney FC, which left them 10th in the league standings.

Stajcic, unwavering in his stance, responded that communication with agents over player decisions is unnecessary and contested the agent's accusations. He urged Mata to seize any opportunity on the pitch, highlighting his recent performance and potential impact as crucial.

