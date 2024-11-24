Left Menu

Scotland Overcomes Australia: Duhan van der Merwe Shines

Scotland defeated Australia 27-13, with winger Duhan van der Merwe scoring his 30th try. The Scots ran in four tries through Tuipulotu, Bayliss, and Russell, while Australia's points came from debutant Harry Potter and Noah Lolesio. The victory dashed Australia's Grand Slam hopes.

In an impressive clash on Sunday, Scotland overwhelmed Australia with a commanding 27-13 victory, wrecking the Wallabies' ambitions for a Grand Slam during their November tour. Key to the triumph was winger Duhan van der Merwe, who marked his 30th try, reaffirming his record for Scotland.

The first Scottish try came from captain Sione Tuipulotu, setting the stage for a scrappy encounter. Van der Merwe's decisive contribution was the second try, followed by Josh Bayliss and Finn Russell, who scored the third and fourth tries respectively, sealing Scotland's dominance.

Despite Australia's efforts, with debutant winger Harry Potter scoring, supplemented by Noah Lolesio's penalties and a Ben Donaldson conversion, it wasn't enough. The Wallabies, having glimpsed resurgence with recent wins, faced a setback as Scotland's win reinforced their competitive edge this season.

