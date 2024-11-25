Mumbai Indians Secure Star Duo Bumrah and Boult for IPL Victory

Mumbai Indians' owner, Akash Ambani, announced the successful pairing of Jasprit Bumrah with New Zealand pace legend Trent Boult for the 2025 IPL season, during the IPL mega auction's second day. The team aims to strengthen its bowling lineup, which previously faced challenges due to Jofra Archer's frequent injuries.

Ambani discussed the strategic addition of young Afghan spinner Allah Ghaznafar, emphasizing that it required considerable persuasion. Moreover, the franchise acquired potential talent in Robin Minz and South African Ryan Rickleton, indicating commitment to nurturing players through their development programs.

In other IPL news, RCB's coach Andy Flower confirmed Phil Salt as Virat Kohli's new opening partner next season. Veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya join RCB's ranks, enhancing the team's prospects. However, this development means former captain Faf du Plessis will not return.

(With inputs from agencies.)