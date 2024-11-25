Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Secure Star Duo Bumrah and Boult for IPL Victory

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani expressed joy at successfully pairing Jasprit Bumrah with New Zealand's Trent Boult for IPL 2025. Despite previous unsuccessful attempts with Jofra Archer, MI managed to secure Boult. Ambani highlighted exciting roster additions like Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghaznafar and South African keeper Ryan Rickleton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:40 IST
Mumbai Indians Secure Star Duo Bumrah and Boult for IPL Victory
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Mumbai Indians' owner, Akash Ambani, announced the successful pairing of Jasprit Bumrah with New Zealand pace legend Trent Boult for the 2025 IPL season, during the IPL mega auction's second day. The team aims to strengthen its bowling lineup, which previously faced challenges due to Jofra Archer's frequent injuries.

Ambani discussed the strategic addition of young Afghan spinner Allah Ghaznafar, emphasizing that it required considerable persuasion. Moreover, the franchise acquired potential talent in Robin Minz and South African Ryan Rickleton, indicating commitment to nurturing players through their development programs.

In other IPL news, RCB's coach Andy Flower confirmed Phil Salt as Virat Kohli's new opening partner next season. Veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya join RCB's ranks, enhancing the team's prospects. However, this development means former captain Faf du Plessis will not return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024