Young Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines at IPL Auction

Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 13 years old, became the youngest player ever signed by an IPL franchise. Rajasthan Royals secured him for Rs 1.10 crore. His recent success includes becoming the youngest batter to score an international century in a Youth Test against Australia Under-19.

Updated: 25-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:57 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
In a historic move at the IPL mega auction, Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 1.10 crore, marking him as the youngest-ever player to be picked by an IPL franchise at the tender age of 13.

Suryavanshi's remarkable journey reached another milestone recently when he etched his name in the record books as the youngest batter to achieve an international century during a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19, held in Chennai, where he scored an impressive 104 runs off 62 balls.

Starting with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh, Delhi Capitals initiated the bidding, but Rajasthan Royals outmaneuvered them at Rs. 35 lakh, eventually winning the prized young player.

