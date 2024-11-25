Young Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines at IPL Auction

In a historic move at the IPL mega auction, Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 1.10 crore, marking him as the youngest-ever player to be picked by an IPL franchise at the tender age of 13.

Suryavanshi's remarkable journey reached another milestone recently when he etched his name in the record books as the youngest batter to achieve an international century during a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19, held in Chennai, where he scored an impressive 104 runs off 62 balls.

Starting with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh, Delhi Capitals initiated the bidding, but Rajasthan Royals outmaneuvered them at Rs. 35 lakh, eventually winning the prized young player.

(With inputs from agencies.)