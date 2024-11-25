Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History in IPL Auction

In a historic watershed event at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi clinched a place in the annals of cricket by becoming the youngest ever player sold in the tournament's history. The young sensation sparked a fierce bidding war between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, ultimately landing in the Royals' fold for a staggering Rs 1.1 crore.

Vaibhav, born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, showed early signs of prodigious talent, making his first-class debut for Bihar at just 12 years and 284 days. He garnered headlines recently with an impressive 58-ball century against Australia as part of India's U19 squad. His inclusion in the ongoing Ranji Trophy speaks volumes about his rising stature in Indian cricket.

In contrast, seasoned players such as Lance Morris, Olly Stone, Kyle Jamieson, and Chris Jordan found no takers in this year's auction, while Sri Lanka's emerging star, Eshan Malinga, was snapped up by SRH for Rs 1.20 crore. The auction painted a vivid picture of shifting priorities and emerging talent in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)