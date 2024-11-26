Wallabies Prepare for Dublin Clash: Suaalii's Injury Update

Joseph Suaalii, Wallabies centre, may participate in Australia's Dublin match despite his recent arm injury. Initially feared to be a broken wrist, a medical evaluation later confirmed no fracture, and Suaalii's condition is improving.

The injury occurred during Sunday's game against Scotland, where Suaalii was substituted after experiencing severe pain and lack of arm function. However, with his arm's condition bettering, he could face Ireland this weekend, according to a team medical update.

Adding to the team's roster challenges, Lock Jeremy Williams, absent from the Scotland game due to illness, is reportedly recovering well. On another note, Will Skelton will miss the Ireland game due to club obligations, as it falls outside the international window.

