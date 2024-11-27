Sports Highlights: Major Signings, Record Attendance, and Dramatic Upsets

Blake Snell, a celebrated left-handed pitcher and two-time Cy Young Award winner, has inked a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This agreement, pending a physical, was announced on Snell's Instagram and reported by various media outlets.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is celebrating a remarkable milestone. For the first time in its 12-year history, it has seen 2 million fans attend matches in 2024, marking a 44% increase from 2023. The league's expansion to 14 teams has significantly contributed to this growth.

In other news, Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez has extended his tenure with Inter Miami, adding another season to his career with the Major League Soccer team. Meanwhile, unexpected surprises unfolded in basketball and football, including Colorado's stunning victory over UConn and Daniel Jones' transition to the Vikings' practice squad.

