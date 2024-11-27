Left Menu

Thrilling Day Five Sees Titans Roar to Top USPL Standings

Day 5 of the United States Premier League (USPL) witnessed intense cricket action as New Jersey Titans topped the points table and New York Cowboys secured their first victory. The matches featured standout performances by Sujith Gowda and Jake Lintott, moving the teams further into the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:38 IST
Players in action during United States Premier League 2024 clash (Photo: USPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a gripping Day Five of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3, the New Jersey Titans surged to the top of the points table, alongside the New York Cowboys who claimed their first win of the season. The games, held at Broward County Stadium, Florida, delivered exhilarating cricket action.

The day's opening match saw New Jersey Titans clinch a decisive five-wicket win over the Atlanta Blackcaps. Atlanta, opting to bat first, were dismissed for a paltry 117 within 19 overs. Titans' opening batsman, Sujith Gowda, played a crucial innings of 50 off 44 balls, guiding his team to victory with 15 balls to spare, thus earning the Player of the Match title.

The subsequent encounter had the New York Cowboys defeating the Carolina Eagles by 18 runs. Contributing significantly was Tajinder Singh, with a swift 53 off 30 balls. Although the Eagles began aggressively, led by Rajdeep Darbar's 39 off 20, Cowboys' captain Jake Lintott shone with a commanding five-wicket performance, claiming the Player of the Match accolade. As the league heats up, the Titans lead with 8 points, as USPL Season 3 promises more action ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

