Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup: Sachin Bhargo's Inspiring Journey from Farm to International Success

The Kho Kho Federation of India is hosting the first-ever World Cup, featuring players like Sachin Bhargo, who overcame personal and professional challenges to excel in the sport. Coming from a farming background, Sachin's passion and resilience led him to an international debut, now aiming for World Cup success.

Updated: 28-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Kho Kho Federation of India is poised to launch its first-ever World Cup, marking a significant milestone for the sport on the global stage. Among the athletes preparing for this historic event is Sachin Bhargo, a young sportsman whose journey is both inspirational and marked by resilience.

Sachin, hailing from a farming family, has faced numerous obstacles in his early career. Despite the challenges, his unwavering dedication to Kho Kho, bolstered by the support of his mentor, allowed him to flourish. He recalls a crucial moment when, on the brink of giving up, his coach provided him with shelter and encouragement, steering him back on track.

Sachin's career took a major leap forward when he was selected by the Telugu Yoddhas' head coach during the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho League and debuted internationally at the Asian Kho Kho Championship. As the World Cup approaches, his excitement is palpable, with aspirations to elevate the sport to global recognition comparable to cricket and football.

