Prendergast Shines as Ireland Gears Up for Australia Test

Sam Prendergast retains his position as flyhalf for Ireland's test against Australia after an impressive performance against Fiji. With coach Andy Farrell reintroducing key players, Ireland aims to build on past successes while considering Prendergast's potential as a long-term replacement for retiring legend Johnny Sexton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:12 IST
  • Ireland

Sam Prendergast is set to retain his flyhalf position in Ireland's squad for Saturday's test against Australia. The 21-year-old's performance in the 52-17 victory over Fiji has impressed coach Andy Farrell, making him an attractive prospect for further evaluation.

Despite Jack Crowley's potential as Johnny Sexton's successor, Prendergast's recent showing has shifted focus towards his capabilities. Prendergast has played just eight games for Leinster but gained attention through his stellar performance with Ireland's under-20s, leading them to a Grand Slam and World Cup final.

Cian Healy returns to potentially achieve his 134th cap, surpassing Brian O'Driscoll as Ireland's most capped player. Key players such as Hugo Keenan and James Lowe are back, aiming to secure a fine performance against Australia, following Ireland's recent successes against Fiji and Argentina.

