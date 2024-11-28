Prendergast Shines as Ireland Gears Up for Australia Test

Sam Prendergast is set to retain his flyhalf position in Ireland's squad for Saturday's test against Australia. The 21-year-old's performance in the 52-17 victory over Fiji has impressed coach Andy Farrell, making him an attractive prospect for further evaluation.

Despite Jack Crowley's potential as Johnny Sexton's successor, Prendergast's recent showing has shifted focus towards his capabilities. Prendergast has played just eight games for Leinster but gained attention through his stellar performance with Ireland's under-20s, leading them to a Grand Slam and World Cup final.

Cian Healy returns to potentially achieve his 134th cap, surpassing Brian O'Driscoll as Ireland's most capped player. Key players such as Hugo Keenan and James Lowe are back, aiming to secure a fine performance against Australia, following Ireland's recent successes against Fiji and Argentina.

