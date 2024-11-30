Gokulam Kerala FC Battles Back to Secure Draw Against Real Kashmir

Left Menu

In a thrilling I-League clash, Gokulam Kerala FC salvaged a point away to Real Kashmir FC, equalizing late after falling behind early in the match. Both teams had numerous chances but ended up sharing the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Srinagar's TRC Football Turf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:49 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir FC in action during I-League (Image: I-League/AIFF media) . Image Credit: ANI
In a gripping encounter at the TRC Football Turf, Gokulam Kerala FC clawed back to secure a crucial point against Real Kashmir FC. Despite conceding an early goal, the visitors rallied to equalize late in the second half, resulting in a 1-1 draw during Friday's I-League match.

The home side took an early lead, with Cameroonian defender Bouba Aminou finding the net within 120 seconds, rising to meet a long throw from Mohammad Aqib. Aminou's back header, against his former club, sent the hosts ahead.

Real Kashmir squandered several chances to extend their lead. Gokulam, after a sluggish start, found momentum and broke through to level the score when Athul Unnikrishnan connected with a free kick in the 76th minute. The match ended with both teams sharing the spoils after Gokulam intensified their offensive efforts, forcing several crucial saves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

