Hyderabad FC's Struggle Continues: A Narrow Defeat to Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC faced their sixth defeat of the season against Mumbai City FC, losing 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena. Head coach Thangboi Singto discussed the team's performance and areas for improvement. Hyderabad attempted a comeback but couldn't break through the home side's defense, remaining in 11th in the ISL rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:55 IST
Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad FC's struggles persisted this weekend as the team suffered their sixth defeat of the season, falling 1-0 to Mumbai City FC in a tense Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The match's decisive moment came in the 29th minute, when Mehtab Singh headed in a goal following a defensive lapse by Hyderabad FC during a set piece. Despite creating several promising offensive plays, Hyderabad was unable to penetrate the defensive line maintained by Mumbai City's goalkeeper, Phurba Lachenpa. This defeat marks Hyderabad's second in a row this season.

Speaking after the match, Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto offered praise for his team's effort but also acknowledged the need for improvement. He highlighted a pivotal moment of individual error that led to the game's only goal and stressed the importance of effective ball delivery to forwards such as Allan de Souza Miranda and Edmilson Correia. Additionally, he noted the challenge of matching Mumbai City FC's strategic high-tempo start.

Singto remarked on the necessity for urgency and elevated energy levels when playing from behind, while also thanking the loyal Hyderabad supporters, among them the Deccan Legion fan group, who made their presence felt in an arena dominated by home fans.

Looking ahead, Singto emphasized the need for recovery as Hyderabad FC prepares for their upcoming match against FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 4, acknowledging the tough competition ahead and the importance of lifting team spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

