Left Menu

Justin Kluivert's Historic Hat-Trick of Penalties Leads Bournemouth to Victory

Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert made Premier League history by scoring a hat-trick of penalties in a single match, leading his team to a 4-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Dutch player's feat helped Bournemouth climb to 11th in the standings, while Wolves fell to 18th place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 01:00 IST
Justin Kluivert's Historic Hat-Trick of Penalties Leads Bournemouth to Victory

Justin Kluivert, a forward for Bournemouth, etched his name in Premier League history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single match. His remarkable performance spearheaded Bournemouth's 4-2 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the win at Molineux Stadium, Bournemouth climbed to the 11th spot on the table, amassing 18 points from 13 games, while Wolverhampton slipped into the relegation zone, positioned 18th with just nine points.

Kluivert, thrilled with the historic record, shared insights into his penalty technique, expressing immense joy at his achievement. His unique skills were acknowledged by Bournemouth's head coach, Andoni Iraola, as the team prepares to face Tottenham Hotspur next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024