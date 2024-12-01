Justin Kluivert's Historic Hat-Trick of Penalties Leads Bournemouth to Victory

Justin Kluivert, a forward for Bournemouth, etched his name in Premier League history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single match. His remarkable performance spearheaded Bournemouth's 4-2 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the win at Molineux Stadium, Bournemouth climbed to the 11th spot on the table, amassing 18 points from 13 games, while Wolverhampton slipped into the relegation zone, positioned 18th with just nine points.

Kluivert, thrilled with the historic record, shared insights into his penalty technique, expressing immense joy at his achievement. His unique skills were acknowledged by Bournemouth's head coach, Andoni Iraola, as the team prepares to face Tottenham Hotspur next.

(With inputs from agencies.)