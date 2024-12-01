Tom Cairney's Dramatic Rescue and Exit: Fulham Secures Point at Spurs

In a gripping Premier League encounter, Fulham's Tom Cairney made a dramatic impact by netting a crucial equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur, only to tarnish his heroics with a subsequent red card in a game that concluded 1-1.

Fulham showed early dominance, with Raul Jimenez twice thwarted by Spurs' substitute goalkeeper Fraser Forster, debuting in place of the injured regular, Guglielmo Vicario. Meanwhile, Spurs missed a clear early chance when Son Hueng-min failed to capitalize on Timo Werner's defensive error.

Despite being the more formidable side, Fulham fell behind in the 54th minute as Brennan Johnson scored his third goal in four games for Spurs. Cairney restored balance with a curling strike in the 67th minute but saw red after a harsh challenge on Dejan Kulusevski, leaving Fulham to withstand Spurs' late assaults and secure a vital point.

(With inputs from agencies.)