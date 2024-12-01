Bernie Ecclestone's Legendary Formula One Car Collection Up for Grabs
Bernie Ecclestone, former Formula One boss, is selling his iconic collection of 69 grand prix cars, including rare Ferrari models and the unique Brabham BT46B fan car. The collection, spanning from 1950, features models raced by legends like Schumacher and Lauda. It's being sold through Tom Hartley Jnr, not at auction.
Bernie Ecclestone, the former powerhouse of Formula One, is parting with his remarkable collection of 69 grand prix cars. Recognized as possibly the most impressive assemblage of its kind, these cars date back to the inception of the championship in 1950, featuring iconic models raced by legends such as Alberto Ascari, Mike Hawthorn, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, and Michael Schumacher.
Among the collection's crown jewels is the controversial Brabham BT46B 'fan car,' famously piloted by Lauda to triumph in Sweden before its subsequent withdrawal in 1978. Ecclestone, now 94, stated that selling the collection allows him to ensure their future in the hands of those who will cherish them as he has.
The sale, orchestrated by classic car dealer Tom Hartley Jnr, avoids the auction block and instead emphasizes private sales. Hartley remarked on the collection's rarity, particularly praising the near-irreplaceable Ferrari Formula One cars, which encapsulate the history of the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
