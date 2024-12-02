NFL Sunday Showdown: Key Player Updates and Match Highlights

In a day filled with sports action, the NFL takes center stage with significant updates on player rosters and match schedules. Walker Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars has agreed to a three-year contract extension, marking a key development for the team.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are set to welcome back Breece Hall from a knee injury, as he gears up to face the Seattle Seahawks. Similarly, the Tennessee Titans' Tyjae Spears has cleared concussion protocols and will suit up against the Washington Commanders.

College football observes several championship game previews, providing detailed insights into matchups like Texas vs. Georgia in the SEC. Additionally, a notable shift in the coaching landscape occurred with UCF's Gus Malzahn moving to Florida State as offensive coordinator.

(With inputs from agencies.)