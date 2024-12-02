Travis Head Anticipates Legendary Bowling Challenge from Bumrah in Australia-India Series

In Perth, Australia's batting lineup was overwhelmed by the formidable Indian bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Travis Head, speaking ahead of the next encounter, voiced optimism about facing Bumrah again, predicting he will rank among the greatest in cricket history.

Leading India in place of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah's performance was pivotal in securing a 295-run victory for the tourists in the series opener. With anticipation building for the day-night test in Adelaide, Head revealed ongoing efforts to devise strategic responses to Bumrah's challenging pace.

Dismissing rumors of discord within the Australian team, Head emphasized their collective focus and camaraderie. He acknowledged the contributions of both batsmen and bowlers, expressing confidence in the team's unity and the potential to overcome recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)