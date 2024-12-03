Left Menu

Remembering Neale Fraser: Tennis Legend and Inspirational Leader

Neale Fraser, a celebrated tennis champion and former Australian Davis Cup captain, has passed away at age 91. Known for his Grand Slam victories and inspiring leadership, Fraser left an indelible mark on the tennis community and steered Australia to numerous triumphs during his long-serving career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:49 IST
  • Australia

Neale Fraser, the legendary Australian tennis player and Davis Cup captain, has passed away at 91. Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement that Fraser, a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, left a significant legacy in the sport.

Fraser's illustrious career includes triumphs over Rod Laver to win Wimbledon in 1960 and securing U.S. Open titles in 1959 and 1960. He also captured 11 major men's doubles titles, winning at least two in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

His tenure as a Davis Cup captain from 1970 to 1993 saw him lead Australia to four title victories, inspiring generations of players like John Newcombe and Pat Cash. Fraser's contributions to tennis were recognized with his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984.

