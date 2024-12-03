Champions Defend Titles at Guwahati Masters Badminton Tournament

The defending women's doubles champions, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, are joined by singles specialist Priyanshu Rajawat in representing India at this week's Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament. With the support of the home crowd, they aim to defend their titles and continue their recent winning streak.

The tournament kicks off with the qualification rounds on Tuesday, leading to the main draw matches on Wednesday. Ashwini and Tanisha have earned top seeding in their events after their victory at the Syed Modi International Super 300, where they were part of a strong Indian contingent that reached all five finals and secured three titles.

The competition will feature 461 players from 20 countries. Noteworthy entries include the Indian mixed doubles pair of Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, who are top seeds, and the men's doubles second seeds, Hariharan Aasakarunan and R Ruban Kumar. Additionally, the mixed doubles team of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha are drawing attention following their runner-up performance at the Syed Modi International.

(With inputs from agencies.)